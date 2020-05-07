Off-duty Ottawa police officer charged with impaired driving

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Ottawa police have charged one of their own with impaired driving while off-duty.

On May 4, just before 2 p.m., police say they received a call about an erratic driver near the Old Montreal Road and Dairy Road intersection.

According to a statement from Ottawa Police Service, the driver, James Monroe, a 50-year-old constable with Ottawa police, was charged with operating a conveyance with a blood Alcohol Content over 80 milligrams of alcohol.

He was arrested and released on a promise to appear in court at a later date and was put on administrative duties.

Ottawa Police Service’s professional standards section is investigating the incident.

1:03 Oshawa man charged with impaired driving following crash in Port Hope Oshawa man charged with impaired driving following crash in Port Hope

Story continues below advertisement