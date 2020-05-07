Menu

Crime

Off-duty Ottawa police officer charged with impaired driving

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted May 7, 2020 1:00 pm
An Ottawa police officer has been charged with impaired driving after being stop by police while off duty.
An Ottawa police officer has been charged with impaired driving after being stop by police while off duty. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ottawa police have charged one of their own with impaired driving while off-duty.

On May 4, just before 2 p.m., police say they received a call about an erratic driver near the Old Montreal Road and Dairy Road intersection.

READ MORE: Off-duty York Regional Police officer charged with impaired driving

According to a statement from Ottawa Police Service, the driver, James Monroe, a 50-year-old constable with Ottawa police, was charged with operating a conveyance with a blood Alcohol Content over 80 milligrams of alcohol.

He was arrested and released on a promise to appear in court at a later date and was put on administrative duties.

Ottawa Police Service’s professional standards section is investigating the incident.

