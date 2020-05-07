Off-duty Ottawa police officer charged with impaired driving

Ottawa police have charged one of their own with impaired driving while off-duty.
On May 4, just before 2 p.m., police say they received a call about an erratic driver near the Old Montreal Road and Dairy Road intersection.
According to a statement from Ottawa Police Service, the driver, James Monroe, a 50-year-old constable with Ottawa police, was charged with operating a conveyance with a blood Alcohol Content over 80 milligrams of alcohol.
He was arrested and released on a promise to appear in court at a later date and was put on administrative duties.
Ottawa Police Service’s professional standards section is investigating the incident.
