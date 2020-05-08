Canadiens sign Romanov to entry-level contract

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal Canadiens have signed defenceman Alexander Romanov to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The 20-year-old had seven assists and a plus-21 differential in 43 games this past season with CSKA Moscow of the Russia-based Kontinental Hockey League.

The Moscow native played 86 career games with CSKA since making his KHL debut in 2018-19, registering 11 points (one goal, 10 assists) and 26 penalty minutes with a plus-37 differential.

He also appeared in eight career playoff contests, helping his team win the Gagarin Cup in 2018-19.

The five-foot-11, 185-pound defenceman suited up for Russia at the 2018 under-18 world championship and the 2019 and 2020 world junior championships

He was selected by the Canadiens in the second round, 38th overall at the 2018 NHL Draft.

“Alexander is a young, solid, and very reliable defenceman who is determined to pursue his career in the NHL,” Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin said in a release. “He is part of our group of young prospects, and we strongly believe he will become an important asset of our defensive squad for years to come.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on May 8, 2020.