Entertainment

The Ongoing History of New Music, episode 888: Ian Thornley, in his own words, part 1

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
Posted May 8, 2020 9:00 am
.
Just before the pandemic hit, I was able to get Ian Thornely into a studio talk about his career from his days as a precocious keyboard player in a synth pop band through Big Wreck, his solo years, and the Big Wreck reunion. And then there was that near-detour into Velvet Revolver.Songs heard on part one of this “in their own words” episode include:
  • Big Wreck, That Song
  • Big Wreck, Between You and I
  • Big Wreck, The Oaf
  • Big Wreck, Blown Wide Open
  • Big Wreck, Inhale
  • Big Wreck, Knee Deep
If you ever miss a show, you can always get the podcast edition available through Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your on-demand audio.Here’s Eric Wilhite’s accompanying playlist.The Ongoing History of New Music can be heard on the following stations:
