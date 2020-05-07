Menu

Man dead after single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 101

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted May 7, 2020 9:32 am
Nova Scotia RCMP say the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
Nova Scotia RCMP say the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Alexander Quon/Global News

A 77-year-old man has died after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 101 in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley on Wednesday.

Nova Scotia RCMP were called to the scene between Exit 22 and West Dalhousie Road at 2:40 p.m. AT.

Police say their preliminary investigation has determined the vehicle was travelling eastbound on Highway 101 when it went off the road.

The driver of the vehicle, a 77-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, a 55-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Highway 101 was closed for approximately four hours as an RCMP collision analyst visited the scene to assist with the investigation.

Police say the crash remains under investigation.

