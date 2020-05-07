Man dead after single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 101

Send this page to someone via email

A 77-year-old man has died after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 101 in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley on Wednesday.

Nova Scotia RCMP were called to the scene between Exit 22 and West Dalhousie Road at 2:40 p.m. AT.

Police say their preliminary investigation has determined the vehicle was travelling eastbound on Highway 101 when it went off the road.

The driver of the vehicle, a 77-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, a 55-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Highway 101 was closed for approximately four hours as an RCMP collision analyst visited the scene to assist with the investigation.

Police say the crash remains under investigation.