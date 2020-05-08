Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Coronavirus: Kelowna’s Ogopogo Invitational golf tournament cancelled for 2020

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted May 8, 2020 1:55 pm
The Ogopogo Invitational golf tournament has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Ogopogo Invitational golf tournament has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Global News

Kelowna’s prominent Ogopogo Invitational golf tournament has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve cancelled all our major events for the year,” David Walker, Kelowna Golf and Country Club‘s general manager, told Global News this week.

“At this point, it’s pretty recent, we’ve been monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic.”

READ MORE: Coronavirus: South Okanagan’s 2020 Meadowlark Nature Festival cancelled due to pandemic

Walker says while the ability to have the tournament is still in play, they won’t be hosting the tournament in 2020 due to social distancing and gathering restrictions.

“We can have the tournament, but it wouldn’t be in the same spirit that we would like to have it in,” said Walker.

READ MORE: Armstrong IPE officially cancelled due to COVID-19

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s particularly sad because it’s our 100th year anniversary for the club.”

For the centennial anniversary, the golf and country club was planning on making this year’s Ogopogo Invitational an extra special one.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“It’s our centennial year, we were building a few things into the tournament,” said Walker.

“We’ll do it bigger and better next year.”

Tweet This

READ MORE: COVID-19: Small gatherings, elective surgeries to be allowed in B.C. mid-May

Here’s a list of cancelled 2020 events at the Kelowna Golf and Country Club:

  • Vipond Golf Classic, May 29
  • Senior Men’s Invitational, June 11 – 12
  • Ogopogo Invitational, July 9 – 11
  • YMCA Charity Tournament, July 20
  • Sunshine Ladies Open, Aug. 8 – 9
  • Men’s Open, Aug. 22 – 23
Coronavirus: Okanagan father makes sure daughters’ graduation doesn’t go unnoticed
Coronavirus: Okanagan father makes sure daughters’ graduation doesn’t go unnoticed

Kelowna Golf and Country Club issued a statement on the closures, saying:  “The Kelowna Golf & Country Club has recently reviewed it’s calendar of events for the year and at this point in time have officially cancelled all of our major Open and Invitational tournament for the 2020 season. This unfortunately does include the cancellation of the 69th Annual Ogopogo Invitational.”

READ MORE: RBC Canadian Open in mid-June 2020 is cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions

Story continues below advertisement

The club said they are hopeful they will be able to resume normal operations in 2021, provided that coronavirus emergency has lessened since it is impossible to host tournaments given the restriction on gatherings of more than 50 people.

“We will fully intend to resume our normal calendar next year in 2021 provided the restrictions on events have been lifted by that point in time,” said the club.

“This year, the club is celebrating its centennial year since the club was established in 1920, so we had some incredible plans and work put in place which is a shame.”

Tweet This

“The board of directors and centennial planning committee have worked very hard toward hosting an event synonymous of the club’s great history.

“However, until our public health officials feel it is safe and give the green light to host events of a sizable nature again, we will continue to plan and ensure that when the time comes we will do it even bigger and better. Rather than view it as a cancel, we will view it as a pause for a period of time.”

River, creek levels rising in Okanagan and surrounding regions
River, creek levels rising in Okanagan and surrounding regions
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19OkanaganSportsbc coronaviruscentral okanaganGolfCanada COVID-19b.c. coronaviruskelowna golf and country clubokanagan golfOgopogo Invitational
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.