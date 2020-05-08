Coronavirus: Kelowna’s Ogopogo Invitational golf tournament cancelled for 2020

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna’s prominent Ogopogo Invitational golf tournament has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve cancelled all our major events for the year,” David Walker, Kelowna Golf and Country Club‘s general manager, told Global News this week.

“At this point, it’s pretty recent, we’ve been monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Walker says while the ability to have the tournament is still in play, they won’t be hosting the tournament in 2020 due to social distancing and gathering restrictions.

“We can have the tournament, but it wouldn’t be in the same spirit that we would like to have it in,” said Walker.

“It’s particularly sad because it’s our 100th year anniversary for the club.”

For the centennial anniversary, the golf and country club was planning on making this year’s Ogopogo Invitational an extra special one.

“It’s our centennial year, we were building a few things into the tournament,” said Walker.

“We’ll do it bigger and better next year.” Tweet This

Here’s a list of cancelled 2020 events at the Kelowna Golf and Country Club:

Vipond Golf Classic, May 29

Senior Men’s Invitational, June 11 – 12

Ogopogo Invitational, July 9 – 11

YMCA Charity Tournament, July 20

Sunshine Ladies Open, Aug. 8 – 9

Men’s Open, Aug. 22 – 23

Kelowna Golf and Country Club issued a statement on the closures, saying: “The Kelowna Golf & Country Club has recently reviewed it’s calendar of events for the year and at this point in time have officially cancelled all of our major Open and Invitational tournament for the 2020 season. This unfortunately does include the cancellation of the 69th Annual Ogopogo Invitational.”

The club said they are hopeful they will be able to resume normal operations in 2021, provided that coronavirus emergency has lessened since it is impossible to host tournaments given the restriction on gatherings of more than 50 people.

“We will fully intend to resume our normal calendar next year in 2021 provided the restrictions on events have been lifted by that point in time,” said the club.

“This year, the club is celebrating its centennial year since the club was established in 1920, so we had some incredible plans and work put in place which is a shame.” Tweet This

“The board of directors and centennial planning committee have worked very hard toward hosting an event synonymous of the club’s great history.

“However, until our public health officials feel it is safe and give the green light to host events of a sizable nature again, we will continue to plan and ensure that when the time comes we will do it even bigger and better. Rather than view it as a cancel, we will view it as a pause for a period of time.”

