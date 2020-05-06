London, Ont., police seek tips from public after 2 men stabbed

Send this page to someone via email

London police are turning to the public for information after an investigation into the early Saturday morning stabbing of two men found limited co-operation from those involved.

Details about the incident remain limited, but investigators say they have determined both assaults took place together near Dundas and Wavell streets in the city’s east end.

The pair, both 27 and from London, were taken to the hospital by friends around 5 a.m. Saturday, where police say they were admitted with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Both have since been released from hospital.

Police say a lack of co-operation from those “believed to have information about the incident” led them to make their appeal to the public.

No other information about the incident has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

