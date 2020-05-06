Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

London, Ont., police seek tips from public after 2 men stabbed

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted May 6, 2020 4:32 pm
Updated May 6, 2020 4:34 pm
.
. Global News

London police are turning to the public for information after an investigation into the early Saturday morning stabbing of two men found limited co-operation from those involved.

Details about the incident remain limited, but investigators say they have determined both assaults took place together near Dundas and Wavell streets in the city’s east end.

The pair, both 27 and from London, were taken to the hospital by friends around 5 a.m. Saturday, where police say they were admitted with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

READ MORE: 5 Kitchener-Waterloo men charged in luxury car dealership break-ins: London police

Both have since been released from hospital.

Police say a lack of co-operation from those “believed to have information about the incident” led them to make their appeal to the public.

No other information about the incident has been released.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

London, Ont. family organizes birthday parade for daughter
London, Ont. family organizes birthday parade for daughter
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
LondonStabbingLondon PolicePolice investigationLondon Police ServicelpsSerious InjuriesDundas StreetLondon crimeLondon Ontario crimeSerious stabbingwavell street
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.