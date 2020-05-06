4 new coronavirus cases in Guelph as total number rises to 120 with 7 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph, Ont., reported four new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the city’s total to 120 cases.

The death toll has reached seven, which is unchanged from Tuesday’s update.

Public health officials reported on Monday that a fifth resident of the Norfolk Manor Retirement Home died over the weekend. Another death was reported on Tuesday, but health officials said it wasn’t connected to any of the city’s outbreaks.

Guelph’s other death linked to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, was reported in April during an outbreak at St. Joseph’s Health Centre.

As of Wednesday, there were only two active COVID-19 outbreaks in Guelph at Norfolk Manor and the Village of Riverside Glen.

An outbreak at Stone Lodge Retirement Home was declared over on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 58 cases are considered resolved and seven patients are in hospital, including three in intensive care.

From March 17 to Tuesday, Guelph’s COVID-19 assessment clinic at the Victoria Road Recreation Centre tested 2,576 patients for the novel coronavirus. Public health officials said 85 per cent of those have come back negative or inconclusive.

In Wellington County, a total of 52 people have tested positive for the virus, which is one more than Tuesday.

Two people have died, and 31 cases are considered resolved.

Ontario reported 412 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 18,722 cases.

The death toll has risen to 1,429, as 68 more deaths were reported.