Crews battle massive fire at Richmond recycling facility

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted May 6, 2020 11:50 am
Crews battled a fire at a Mitchell Island recycling facility on Wednesday.
Crews battled a fire at a Mitchell Island recycling facility on Wednesday. Shane MacKichan

Firefighters battled an early-morning fire at a Richmond recycling facility on Wednesday.

Crews were called to Mitchell Island just before 3 a.m. after a fire broke out at Richmond Steel Recycling, located in the area of Mitchell Road and Eburne Way.

They arrived to find burning cars and flames shooting into the sky, along with thick plumes of smoke.

“We’re dealing with a lot of crushed and scrapped cars here,” battalion chief Gord Graebel said.

“There were a number of explosions that were occurring as we were on scene here, but those have subsided now and we’re now into a bit of an overhaul operation.”

No one was injured. There is no word yet on what sparked the fire.

FireRichmond FireCity of RichmondMitchell islandMitchell Island fireRichmond Fire-RescueRichmond Steel Recycling
