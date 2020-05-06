Crews battle massive fire at Richmond recycling facility

Firefighters battled an early-morning fire at a Richmond recycling facility on Wednesday.
Crews were called to Mitchell Island just before 3 a.m. after a fire broke out at Richmond Steel Recycling, located in the area of Mitchell Road and Eburne Way.
They arrived to find burning cars and flames shooting into the sky, along with thick plumes of smoke.
“We’re dealing with a lot of crushed and scrapped cars here,” battalion chief Gord Graebel said.
“There were a number of explosions that were occurring as we were on scene here, but those have subsided now and we’re now into a bit of an overhaul operation.”
No one was injured. There is no word yet on what sparked the fire.
