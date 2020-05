Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services says a blaze at Oppenheimer Park destroyed several tents Friday evening.

When crews arrived around 6 p.m., they found flames at the centre of the park.

#BREAKING: A fire broke out in Oppenheimer Park at 6 p.m. @VanFireRescue says 3 or 4 tents destroyed. No injuries reported. @GlobalBC — Jordan Armstrong (@jarmstrongbc) May 2, 2020

Fortunately, there were no injuries reported.

Crews say the charred tents were filled with so much debris, determining the cause of the fire may be impossible.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire a short time later.

More to come…