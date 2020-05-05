Menu

7 injured in fire at UAE residential tower, officials say

By Staff Reuters
Posted May 5, 2020 4:39 pm
Updated May 5, 2020 6:00 pm
Fire breaks out at residential skyscraper in United Arab Emirates
WATCH ABOVE: Fire breaks out at residential skyscraper in United Arab Emirates

Firefighters brought under control a fire that broke out at a residential tower in Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday night, Sharjah’s government media office said.

Seven people were treated for minor injuries from the fire in the tower in Sharjah’s Al Nahda area and taken to hospital for treatment, the media office tweeted.

READ MORE: United Arab Emirates tower partially destroyed in massive fire

Videos on social media purportedly of the fire showed burning debris falling from a tower engulfed in flames, which local media said was the 48-storey Abbco Tower. Reuters could not immediately verify the footage.

Residents of the tower were evacuated, Sharjah media office said. It did not say whether the cause of the fire was known.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah in Cairo; writing bt Alexander Cornwell; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

© 2020 Reuters
