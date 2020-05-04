Menu

Okanagan weather: wet Wednesday before a big warm up

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted May 4, 2020 1:40 pm
Rain slides into the Okanagan Tuesday morning.
Rain slides into the Okanagan Tuesday morning. SkyTracker Weather

It was a cool start to the first work week of May with temperatures sliding to the freezing mark in Kelowna and Penticton on Monday morning.

Blue skies and sunshine throughout the day will help warm the region into the high teens.

Story continues below advertisement

A few clouds build in early Tuesday with a gradual return to sunny breaks during the day, as the mercury makes its way toward the 20s in the afternoon.

The next frontal boundary presses in on Wednesday and brings with it clouds and showers with a daytime high back in the mid-teens.

Increasing sunshine dominates the remainder of the first week of May as afternoon highs climb from the upper teens on Thursday to the low 20s on Friday.

A rebuilding upper ridge of high pressure keeps skies sunny for Mother’s Day weekend with daytime highs hopping into the mid-20s.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

