Okanagan weather: wet Wednesday before a big warm up

It was a cool start to the first work week of May with temperatures sliding to the freezing mark in Kelowna and Penticton on Monday morning.

Blue skies and sunshine throughout the day will help warm the region into the high teens.

Cool start to the 1st work week of May with temps sliding to the freezing mark in #Kelowna & #Penticton this morning https://t.co/DapCGvIeMj #Okanagan #Vernon pic.twitter.com/Su61liPQt7 — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) May 4, 2020

A few clouds build in early Tuesday with a gradual return to sunny breaks during the day, as the mercury makes its way toward the 20s in the afternoon.

The next frontal boundary presses in on Wednesday and brings with it clouds and showers with a daytime high back in the mid-teens.

Increasing sunshine dominates the remainder of the first week of May as afternoon highs climb from the upper teens on Thursday to the low 20s on Friday.

A rebuilding upper ridge of high pressure keeps skies sunny for Mother’s Day weekend with daytime highs hopping into the mid-20s.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

