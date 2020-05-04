2 charged after chase with stolen truck on QEW near Hamilton: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Two men are facing multiple charges after Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say officers had to use a spike belt to stop a stolen truck on the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) early Monday morning.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt called it a “bizarre situation” that started on highways 403 and 407 when OPP began following a large tractor trailer after it was reported stolen.

Schmidt said the truck was chased by cruisers for quite a distance on the QEW through Burlington and Hamilton before it turned around and started travelling towards Niagara Falls.

“It ended up turning around again near Casablanca Boulevard,” Schmidt said in a Twitter post. “And then, after this time, the OPP from the Burlington-Niagara area were able to set up a spike belt, and the tires of this transport truck tractor deflated.”

OPP reportedly took the men into custody near Fruitland Road and the QEW. The roadway had to be shut down in both directions for a short period of time during the arrest, according to OPP.

There were no collisions in the pursuit.

OPP have not yet revealed what charges the two men face.

