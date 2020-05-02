Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
World

North Korea, South Korea exchange gunfire across border, raising tensions

By Staff Reuters
Posted May 2, 2020 11:23 pm
North Korea remains tight-lipped on return of Kim Jong Un to public eye
WATCH: North Korea remains tight-lipped on return of Kim Jong Un to public eye

North and South Korea exchanged gunfire around the South’s guard post early on Sunday, raising tension a day after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ended an almost three-week absence from public life with state media showing him visiting a factory.

READ MORE: Kim Jong Un makes first public appearance in weeks: North Korea state media

Multiple gunshots were fired from North Korea at 7:41 a.m. local time towards a guard post in South Korea that borders the North, the South’s joint chiefs of staffs said in a statement.

South Korea says North Korea’s Kim may be trying to avoid coronavirus
South Korea says North Korea’s Kim may be trying to avoid coronavirus

South Korea responded by firing two shots towards North Korea, no injuries were reported.

READ MORE: Uncertainty over Kim Jong Un’s health exposes intelligence limits in North Korea

After weeks of intense speculation about Kim’s health and whereabouts, the country’s official media published photographs and a report on Saturday that Kim had attended the completion of a fertilizer plant, the first report of his appearance since April 11.

Story continues below advertisement
Coronavirus outbreak: UN says North Korea should allow outside help
Coronavirus outbreak: UN says North Korea should allow outside help
© 2020 Reuters
North KoreaKim Jong-UnSouth Koreanorth korea south koreaborder incidents north korea south koreanorth korea bordernorth korea gunfire border
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.