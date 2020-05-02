Grande Prairie RCMP charge pair after sawed-off rifle, knife found during traffic stop

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are facing charges after a multitude of drugs and weapons were found during a routine traffic stop near Grande Prairie in late April.

Shortly after midnight on April 21, RCMP were patrolling the community of Clairmont when they conducted a traffic stop of two occupied vehicles parked near one another, police say.

The female driver and male passenger of one of the vehicles were arrested. In their car, police say they found a large bowie knife, a sawed-off rifle and a container with fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine, and what appeared to be crack cocaine inside.

Bruce Tronsgard, 41, and Melissa Healey, 35, both of Clairmont have both been charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Tronsgard also faces an additional 14 weapons-related charges and release order offences.

Tronsgard is scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on May 11, 2020, and Healey is set to appear on July 3, 2020.