Penticton search and rescue airlifts injured hiker off mountain near Peachland

An injured hiker in the South Okanagan was airlifted to safety on Friday afternoon.

According to Penticton and District Search and Rescue (PENSAR), a helicopter long-line rescue team rescued the female hiker off Pincushion Mountain in the Peachland area.

The hiker and her partner, PENSAR said, were approximately 30 minutes up a path from the trailhead, when she slipped and fell and suffered a severe lower-leg injury.

A call for help went out at approximately 3:45 p.m., said PENSAR, with B.C. Ambulance asking for assistance from search and rescue.

PENSAR manager Dale Jorgensen said the hiker was in steep terrain, and that following an assessment, a helicopter rescue combined with ground-team support was deemed the best option for rescue.

“The aircrew were able to quickly locate the female hiker and airlift her out to a nearby ambulance unit, where she was transported to Kelowna Regional Hospital for treatment,” Jorgensen said.

PENSAR urged anyone planning on hiking to be cautious during this time of park closures and physical distancing.

Provincial search-and-rescue teams responded to 19 calls last week, down slightly from the same week last year.