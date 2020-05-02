Menu

Penticton search and rescue airlifts injured hiker off mountain near Peachland

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 2, 2020 2:27 pm
An injured hiker was airlifted to safety in the South Okanagan on Friday afternoon after suffering a serious leg injury while on Pincushion Mountain near Peachland.
An injured hiker was airlifted to safety in the South Okanagan on Friday afternoon after suffering a serious leg injury while on Pincushion Mountain near Peachland. Penticton and District Search and Rescue

An injured hiker in the South Okanagan was airlifted to safety on Friday afternoon.

According to Penticton and District Search and Rescue (PENSAR), a helicopter long-line rescue team rescued the female hiker off Pincushion Mountain in the Peachland area.

The hiker and her partner, PENSAR said, were approximately 30 minutes up a path from the trailhead, when she slipped and fell and suffered a severe lower-leg injury.

According to Penticton Search and Rescue, the hiker was 30 minutes up a path when she slipped and fell.
According to Penticton Search and Rescue, the hiker was 30 minutes up a path when she slipped and fell. Penticton and District Search and Rescue

A call for help went out at approximately 3:45 p.m., said PENSAR, with B.C. Ambulance asking for assistance from search and rescue.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Thinking of a hike this weekend? B.C. search-and-rescue crews say you’re putting them at risk

PENSAR manager Dale Jorgensen said the hiker was in steep terrain, and that following an assessment, a helicopter rescue combined with ground-team support was deemed the best option for rescue.

“The aircrew were able to quickly locate the female hiker and airlift her out to a nearby ambulance unit, where she was transported to Kelowna Regional Hospital for treatment,” Jorgensen said.

Injured hiker rescued in Penticton after spending chilly night clinging tree
PENSAR urged anyone planning on hiking to be cautious during this time of park closures and physical distancing.

Provincial search-and-rescue teams responded to 19 calls last week, down slightly from the same week last year.

