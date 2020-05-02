Chase involving Air1 lands suspect with multiple weapons: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police have a man in custody after a chase around the William Whyte neighbourhood early Saturday.
Just after midnight, officers were responding to a report of two armed men when they saw a potential suspect on a bike – who then fled.
After chasing him down with the help of Air1 and backup units, the man was arrested in the 500-block of Selkirk Avenue.
Police say the suspect was found in possession of a sawed-off .308 rifle and knives, and was also in violation of conditions of a release.
Percy Reynold Simpson, 22, faces nine new charges including possession of a restricted firearm, failure to comply with a court order (x5) and possession of a weapon (x3).
He’s not believed to be connected to the incident that led to his arrest.
Police have not yet provided information on that incident, as of this writing.
COMMENTS