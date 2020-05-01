Makeshift drive-in movies get another chance in central Alberta community

Send this page to someone via email

The show will go on in a central Alberta hamlet where impromptu drive-in movies have been screened in a cafe’s parking lot during the COVID-19 shutdown.

Organizer Chris Scott, owner of the Whistle Stop Cafe in Mirror, says Alberta Health Services has given him the go-ahead to resume what has become a popular pastime in the area.

Earlier this week, the health agency told him his mini drive-in was a no go because it violated measures put in place to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

He says on Facebook that he’s received word from a health inspector that he can continue his movie nights as long as he follows rules to be released soon.

Scott decided to show free movies on a six-metre-wide screen to give Mirror’s 500 residents something to do during the COVID shutdown

At first, five or six cars showed up, but last Saturday’s movie night drew more than 200 people.

Scott says he’ll be pushing to have window and “delivery to the car” food service available as well as public washrooms.

AHS officials have said they will review drive-in movies on a case-by-case basis to try to find ways to let them take place.

–With files from rdnewsNOW

