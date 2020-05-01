Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Environment

Report highlights plans to avoid repeat flooding in Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac

By The Canadian Press
Posted May 1, 2020 4:19 pm
In this Aug. 2019 file photo, a demolition crew removes the remains of a mobile home in Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac following spring flooding. A new study highlights prevention measures to avoid repeat flooding. Friday, May 1, 2020.
In this Aug. 2019 file photo, a demolition crew removes the remains of a mobile home in Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac following spring flooding. A new study highlights prevention measures to avoid repeat flooding. Friday, May 1, 2020. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

A report into a major flood in Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, Que., a year ago is highlighting several problems including a lack of awareness among the population about the associated risks.

The report, prepared by experts at the Universite de Montreal, notes that many residents weren’t aware they were living in a flood zone or the possible dangers of living near a dike.

READ MORE: Quebec says it will double down aid for Ste-Marthe-sur-le-Lac flood victims before winter

Among other findings, researchers found many children’s bedrooms in the basements of homes in the city northwest of Montreal.

The flooding in Saite-Marthe-sur-le-Lac occurred the evening of April 27, 2019, when a dike gave way during a period of exceptional spring flooding.

Quebec flooding: Emotional reunions

A section of the city was quickly submerged and a third of the town’s population had to evacuate their homes, but there were no deaths.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: New maps would put hundreds of Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac homes in flood plain

The report’s recommendations for municipalities include having a co-ordination centre in place, as well as a quick way of getting information to residents and an accounting of those citizens most vulnerable in a disaster.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Quebec floodsQuebec floodingFlooding newsSpring FloodingFlood PreventionSainte-Marthe-sur-le-LacSte-Marthe-sur-le-LacDike Breach
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.