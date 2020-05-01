Winnipeg Transit taking applications for new low-income bus pass

The City of Winnipeg is taking applications for its new low-income transit program.

Winnipeg city councillors voted in favour of creating the program in October, and once it’s up and running, eligible adults will see a 30 per cent discount for monthly bus passes this year.

That discount is set to increase to 40 per cent May 2021 and 50 per cent in May 2022.

Say welcome to the WINNpass!

The City of Winnipeg’s new low income transit pass program launches today.

The city has previously said the phasing-in process will give Winnipeg Transit time to absorb the costs and adjust personnel. Those annual costs range from about $600,000 the first year to just over $3 million by 2024, according to the city.

To qualify for a pass, Winnipeggers must be between 18 and 64 years old, live within the city, and either be on employment income assistance (EIA), part of a household that is below the Before-Tax Low Income Cut Off, or a new permanent resident or refugee who has lived in Canada for less than a year and has yet to file a tax return.

The city says other adult household members may also be eligible for the discount, including the partner or spouse of the applicant.

Applications for the WINNpass program can be made by mail, fax, and online.

Winnipeg Transit Customer Service Centres are currently closed due to COVID-19, but the city says approved applicants will be able to pick up their WINNpass peggo cards and load them with discounted fares once the centres reopen.

