Kristin Cavallari says Jay Cutler ‘punishing’ her in new divorce filing

New details about Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler‘s divorce have been revealed.

On Wednesday, Cavallari filed new papers in their divorce and said that Cutler is blocking her attempt to purchase a new home for her and their three children to live in, according to court documents obtained by E! News.

Cavallari claimed in response to Cutler’s emergency filing, which was sealed, that her ex-husband and his lawyer refuse to allow their finance manager to release the funds to her to purchase the new home.

The filing claims that Cavallari has been looking for a new home since 2019 because the marriage was “so bad.”

She stopped searching for a new home when she and her husband attempted to salvage their marriage but eventually “realized the attempt to reconcile was not working and knew a divorce was inevitable,” according to the documents.

When the former The Hills star found a house she liked in 2019, she said Cutler “never objected.”

The filing claims the pair began discussing divorce in early March, including custody and living arrangements for their children.

When they returned from the Bahamas in early April, she resumed the home-buying process and assumed Cutler would be OK with it due to his “lack of objection in November,” according to the documents.

Cutler later told Cavallari that “his attorney was going to tell their business manager to not release the funds.”

Cavallari believes he did this as a way of “punishing” her,” and her lawyer alleges that “this is typical of Husband’s behaviour towards Wife.”

The Very Cavallari star also alleges that Cutler “attempted to intimidate” her into agreeing to a proposed parenting plan that she believes is “unfavourable to her” by not allowing her to purchase the home.

“He also informed that he was not going to be leaving the marital residence,” the filing claims.

“Wife does not believe that it is in the best interest of either party or their minor children to reside in the same household … Wife fears that if the parties are required to remain in the same residence, it would be an unhealthy environment, causing irreparable harm to their minor children,” the court filing reads.

“Husband makes inappropriate statements to and about Wife and attempts to draw her into an argument in front of their minor children. Now that Husband has announced he will not leave so Wife can exercise parenting time with the children, Wife fears the situation will escalate,” the filing alleges.

Last Sunday, Cavallari and the former Chicago Bears quarterback announced they had decided to end their relationship after seven years of marriage and a decade together.

“With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” Cavallari wrote.

“We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made and the children we are so proud of,” Cavallari added. “This is just the situation of two people growing apart.

“We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

Cutler posted a photo of the pair together with an identical caption last Sunday.

Cavallari and Cutler began dating in 2010, and he first proposed to the former The Hills star in April 2011 before a brief split in July of that year. They were married in summer 2013.

The ex-NFL player and Cavallari share three children together: sons Camden Jack, 7, and Jaxon Wyatt, 5, and daughter Saylor James, 4.