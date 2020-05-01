N.S. SPCA lands animal services contract with HRM, Homeward Bound shuts down

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia SPCA announced Thursday it has been awarded a three-year contract with the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM).

Karen DeWolfe, the Nova Scotia SPCA’s director of finance, says this is a chance for the organization to better serve its community.

Effective immediately, the charity will provide animal and shelter services to the municipality through the new HRM Animal Redemption Centre.

Located at 201 Brownlow Ave., the centre will house animals brought in through the HRM animal services. It will also shelter animals in violation of Halifax’s animal bylaw, according to DeWolfe.

“We are pleased to bring the extensive experience of the SPCA to support the Halifax Regional Municipality,” Nova Scotia SPCA CEO Elizabeth Murphy said in Thursday’s press release.

Story continues below advertisement

The HRM is one out of 20 municipalities in the province to award a contract to the Nova Scotia SPCA.

The contract is worth $1.05 million and has an option to renew for two years. Previously, the contract was owned by Homeward Bound City Pound.

2:33 N.S. SPCA says woman charged with animal cruelty N.S. SPCA says woman charged with animal cruelty

Hope Swinimer, owner of Homeward Bound, says the group loved every minute of the job.

“We designed it to meet the needs of the city,” she says. “I think we did a good job for the 10 years we were able to do it.”

Having to lay off eight staff members, Swinimer says she is sad to not be able to continue the job she loved so much.

“We will really miss it all.”

According to HRM spokesperson Maggie-Jane Spray, awarding the contract was a competitive process and the N.S. SPCA was the lowest bidder.

The biggest difference between working for the city and being an independent animal shelter organization is enforcing bylaws.

Swinimer says she understands the city’s decision and believes the SPCA is a wonderful choice for the contract.

Story continues below advertisement

Thursday was Homeward Bound’s last day of operation, and all animals in the group’s care will be transferred to the NS SPCA this month.

“I would like to congratulate the SPCA,” Swinimer says. “They are very well-qualified for what they need to do.”

Global News reached out to Murphy but she was not available for an interview.