Fire at homeless encampment under Toronto bridge kills 1

City of Toronto officials say a fire that broke out at a homeless encampment has claimed the life of one person.

Emergency crews were called to an area under a bridge near Glen Road and South Drive, near Mount Pleasant and Rosedale Valley roads, at around 8:30 a.m. Friday for reports of a fire.

“Tragically, one occupant was found deceased by firefighters,” the City of Toronto said in a news release.

“The City extends its deepest condolences to the friends and family of the deceased individual.”

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

The City said a comprehensive investigation into the origin, cause and circumstances surrounding the fire is underway between Toronto Fire Service, Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal and Toronto Police Service.

Police said the immediate area around the bridge is closed off to traffic for the investigation.

City officials said this is the first fire fatality at an encampment since 2018, and the seventh since 2010.

“Since the onset of COVID-19, the City of Toronto has monitored encampment sites and removed dangerous material, such as propane tanks. While there has been a moratorium on clearing encampments, the City’s Streets to Homes outreach teams have also continually been out, checking on people living outside and offering services, such as housing options,” the City said.

On Wednesday, the City announced it would begin moving some homeless people into 125 available units within two apartment buildings in midtown Toronto and as of yesterday 36 people have been moved in.

The interim housing provides 24/7 staff support and security, and case management focused on long-term housing and other immediate needs including harm reduction supports, the City said.

At a virtual city council meeting on Thursday, councillors approved a modular supportive housing initiative to create 110 modular homes on two City-owned sites expected to be completed by September to provide affordable housing for individuals experiencing homelessness.

