City of Kawartha Lakes OPP charge Oshawa driver with stunt driving on Hwy. 35

OPP in the City of Kawartha Lakes, Ont., say a traffic complaint led to the arrest of a driver on a stunt driving charge on Thursday.

Police say a witness reported an “aggressive driver” on Highway 35 near Golf Course Road in Janetville, south of Lindsay. Officers located the suspect’s vehicle, which police say they clocked travelling 133 kilometres per hour in a posted 80-kilometre-per-hour zone.

Officers conducted a traffic stop and charged the 30-year-old driver from Oshawa with stunt driving.

The accused’s driver’s licence was suspended, and the vehicle was towed from the scene to be impounded for seven days.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on July 23, OPP said Friday.

