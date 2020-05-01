Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP charge Oshawa driver with stunt driving on Hwy. 35

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 1, 2020 10:18 am
Updated May 1, 2020 10:19 am
Ontario Provincial Police have arrested a driver who allegedly went 133 kilometres per hour in an 80-kilometre-per-hour zone.
Ontario Provincial Police have arrested a driver who allegedly went 133 kilometres per hour in an 80-kilometre-per-hour zone. File

OPP in the City of Kawartha Lakes, Ont., say a traffic complaint led to the arrest of a driver on a stunt driving charge on Thursday.

Police say a witness reported an “aggressive driver” on Highway 35 near Golf Course Road in Janetville, south of Lindsay. Officers located the suspect’s vehicle, which police say they clocked travelling 133 kilometres per hour in a posted 80-kilometre-per-hour zone.

Officers conducted a traffic stop and charged the 30-year-old driver from Oshawa with stunt driving.

READ MORE: Lindsay teen charged with stunt driving after travelling double the speed limit on Hwy. 35 — OPP

The accused’s driver’s licence was suspended, and the vehicle was towed from the scene to be impounded for seven days.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on July 23, OPP said Friday.

Story continues below advertisement
Coboconk residents asking cottagers to stay home
Coboconk residents asking cottagers to stay home
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceSpeedingCity of Kawartha LakesKawartha LakesStunt drivingHighway 35City of Kawartha Lakes OPPHwy 35Highway 35 OPPHighway 35 speedingHighway 35 stunt drivingHighway 35 traffic
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.