Eminem comes face to face with intruder who broke into his home

Send this page to someone via email

Eminem caught an intruder who broke into his Detroit home in the middle of the night by smashing a window with a brick paver last month, according to police.

A man threw a brick paver through the back window of Eminem’s home to get inside, the Macomb County Sheriff office said.

Police said the break-in happened around 4 a.m. on April 5.

The Lose Yourself rapper, who has 24-hour security on his property in a Clinton Township gated community, was home at the time of the break-in and authorities say security was alerted when the intruder got inside.

Clinton Township police were called once security had detained the suspect.

0:43 Rapper Eminem performs ‘Venom’ atop Empire State Building Rapper Eminem performs ‘Venom’ atop Empire State Building

Matthew David Hughes, 27, is charged with first-degree home invasion and malicious destruction of a building. He was arraigned and sent to the Macomb County Jail, where he is being held on a US$50,000 bond.

Story continues below advertisement

TMZ, which broke the story, said Eminem was sleeping at the time but woke up when his alarm went off and found the suspect in his living room.

Eminem recently celebrated 12 years of sobriety on April 20.

The 47-year-old shared the achievement to his social media channels and attached a picture of his newest sobriety coin, which is blue, silver and black and has the number 12 engraved in the middle of it.

0:33 Eminem tears into the NRA during performance at iHeartRadio Awards Eminem tears into the NRA during performance at iHeartRadio Awards

Around the token read the words “unity,” “recovery” and “service,” with the phrase “one day at a time” written at the top.

He captioned the post, “Clean dozen, in the books! I’m not afraid.”

Clean dozen, in the books! I’m not afraid. pic.twitter.com/g5Ww2gKoqF — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) April 21, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

—With files from Global News’ Adam Wallis