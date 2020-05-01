Cyclist rushed to hospital after crash in Calgary’s northwest

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police were called to the intersection of Nolan Hill Boulevard and Shaganappi Trail N.W. on Thursday night for reports of a collision between a vehicle and a cyclist.

When emergency crews arrived at around 8:15 p.m., they found a cyclist suffering from injuries.

EMS said the man was rushed to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Roads in the area were closed for a period of time on Thursday night as traffic officers started their investigation.

It’s unknown if alcohol or speed is a factor and police said no one has been taken into custody.

Story continues below advertisement