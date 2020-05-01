Menu

Cyclist rushed to hospital after crash in Calgary’s northwest

By Michael King Global News
Posted May 1, 2020 1:39 am
A cyclist was rushed to hospital Thursday night after a collision with a vehicle in Calgary's northwest.
A cyclist was rushed to hospital Thursday night after a collision with a vehicle in Calgary's northwest. Mike Hills / Global News

Calgary police were called to the intersection of Nolan Hill Boulevard and Shaganappi Trail N.W. on Thursday night for reports of a collision between a vehicle and a cyclist.

When emergency crews arrived at around 8:15 p.m., they found a cyclist suffering from injuries.

EMS said the man was rushed to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Roads in the area were closed for a period of time on Thursday night as traffic officers started their investigation.

It’s unknown if alcohol or speed is a factor and police said no one has been taken into custody.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary PoliceCPSCalgary EMSNorthwest CalgaryCyclist CrashShaganappi TrailNolan Hill Blvd
