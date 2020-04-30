Calgary police warn stolen nuclear gauge could pose health risk to thief

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police said a nuclear gauge, which was stolen from an SUV on Tuesday, could pose a health risk to the person who took it and the people around them.

Nuclear gauges are often used in construction and other industrial sectors to perform measurements and tests on materials, police said.

On April 28, police said the gauge, along with several other tools, were stolen from a parked vehicle in the Woodbine neighbourhood in southwest Calgary.

Between the hours of 6 p.m., and 7:50 a.m., the next morning, police said the suspect stole more than $23,000 worth of tools.

“Breaking and entering is a high-risk behaviour and this incident really just highlights that fact,” commander of District 6 with the CPS, Insp. Michael Watterston said in a news release on Thursday.

“People do not know what dangers are posed by another person’s property and they might unknowingly take something that is hazardous if not handled properly.” Tweet This

Now police are issuing a warning to the suspect on just how dangerous the stolen device can be.

The gauge — a Troxler 3430 model — contains a small amount of radioactive material, which police say can cause side-effects to anyone who comes into contact with it, if it isn’t properly stored.

Police added that anyone handling the gauge should keep it sealed to avoid being exposed to the radiation.

The theft is under investigation and anyone with information on the incident or the current location of the gauge is asked to contact Calgary police or Crime Stoppers.