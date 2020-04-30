Edmonton police use 3D modelling in attempt to identify deceased man

Send this page to someone via email

In an effort to identify a man who was found dead in 2017, Edmonton police teamed up with an anthropologist, an artist and a graphic specialist to make a 3D model of the man.

On June 1, 2017, police responded after a report of a dead body in the North Saskatchewan River, just south of the Dawson Bridge. Since then, police have been working with the Office of the Chief Medical Officer and the RCMP Forensic Art Unit in an effort to identify the man.

Composite sketches of the man were released in July of 2018, but police were not successful in identifying him.

“Our sketch artists work primarily with photos and descriptors of the deceased,” Cst. Craig Gabucci with the EPS Missing Persons Unit said. “They do the best they can with the information they receive.

The initial sketches of the man police were trying to identify were released in July 2018. Edmonton Police Service

In the fall of 2019, the RCMP Missing Persons Unit began working the EPS. The man was considered an “ideal candidate” for 3D modelling, a Thursday news release said.

“The RCMP Forensic Art Unit is able to use information from a variety of sources, including an anthropologist report, skull measurements and photos, resulting in a fairly realistic interpretation of what an individual may have looked like,” Gabucci said.

On April 20, 2020, Edmonton police released this 3D model of a man they’re trying to identify. Edmonton Police Service

Police described the man as five-foot-six and he may have had dark brown or black hair. At the time of his discovery, he was wearing dark coloured jeans with a brown leather belt, a black, zip-up fleece sweater, a dark brown or black jacket and brown leather-strapped sandals with black soles.

He also was carrying what police described as a unique silver alarm clock. Officers are hoping someone recognizes the clock.

The man was carrying this alarm clock when he was found. Edmonton Police Service

It’s not believed the man’s death was suspicious in nature, but anyone with information is asked to call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.