Canada

Manitoba man killed in off-road vehicle crash

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 30, 2020 2:51 pm
Updated April 30, 2020 2:53 pm
A 57-year-old man from Lac du Bonnet, Man., is dead following an ATV crash Wednesday.
A 57-year-old man from Lac du Bonnet, Man., is dead following an ATV crash Wednesday. File / RCMP

A man from the rural municipality of Lac du Bonnet, Man., is dead following an ATV crash Wednesday.

Police say the man was heading west on a service road on the north side of Highway 44 when he hit a parked pickup truck and trailer near Seddons Corner in Lac du Bonnet around 9:30 p.m.

READ MORE: 2 people killed in car crash east of Beausejour, Man.

The lone driver of the side-by-side off-road vehicle, a 57-year-old man, died at the scene, according to police.

A 25-year-old man who was in the back of the trailer at the time of the crash received minor injures, police say.

Lac du Bonnet RCMP continue to investigate.

