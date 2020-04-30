Manitoba man killed in off-road vehicle crash

A man from the rural municipality of Lac du Bonnet, Man., is dead following an ATV crash Wednesday.
Police say the man was heading west on a service road on the north side of Highway 44 when he hit a parked pickup truck and trailer near Seddons Corner in Lac du Bonnet around 9:30 p.m.
The lone driver of the side-by-side off-road vehicle, a 57-year-old man, died at the scene, according to police.
A 25-year-old man who was in the back of the trailer at the time of the crash received minor injures, police say.
Lac du Bonnet RCMP continue to investigate.
