Manitoba man killed in off-road vehicle crash

A man from the rural municipality of Lac du Bonnet, Man., is dead following an ATV crash Wednesday.

Police say the man was heading west on a service road on the north side of Highway 44 when he hit a parked pickup truck and trailer near Seddons Corner in Lac du Bonnet around 9:30 p.m.

On Apr 29 @ 9:30pm, Lac du Bonnet #rcmpmb responded to an ORV collison on the north side of #MBHwy44, 1km east of Seddons Corner. A side by side going west on the service road collided with a parked pickup truck & trailer. 57yo male driver died at the scene. Investigation ongoing — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) April 30, 2020

The lone driver of the side-by-side off-road vehicle, a 57-year-old man, died at the scene, according to police.

A 25-year-old man who was in the back of the trailer at the time of the crash received minor injures, police say.

Lac du Bonnet RCMP continue to investigate.

