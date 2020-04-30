Supreme Court won’t hear Sikh truck drivers’ challenge to workplace helmets

Send this page to someone via email

The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear a case from Sikh truck drivers seeking exemption from wearing protective helmets upon exiting their vehicles at the Port of Montreal.

The country’s highest court announced its decision on Thursday morning. Following its usual practice, the court gave no reasons for its decision.

The refusal means the ruling from the Quebec Court of Appeal remains in effect.

Quebec’s top court ruled that in the case of these truckers, workplace safety must take precedence over impacts on freedom of religion.

The three Sikh truck drivers had argued on religious grounds to challenge the requirement that they wear a hard hat when exiting their trucks at the worksite.

— With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise

