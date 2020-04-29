Menu

May 2 – Leading Edge Physiotherapy

By 630CHED
Posted April 29, 2020 7:42 pm
.

When you’re suffering from pain or have been injured, you’d normally saunter down to your friendly neighborhood physiotherapist – but that’s not so easy right now.

Join Grant Fedoruk from Leading Edge Physiotherapy on Talk To The Experts this Saturday as he discusses things you might be able to manage while staying home, how Leading Edge can treat you virtually, and outline their strict processes for being seen in person in emergency situations.

Tune in to Talk To The Experts this Saturday starting at 11:00am with Leading Edge Physiotherapy on 630 CHED.

 

630 CHED Talk to the Experts
