Coronavirus: Canada reports 137 new COVID-19 deaths; total 51,586 cases

Send this page to someone via email

Canada is now reporting a total of 51,586 cases and 2,996 deaths from the novel coronavirus.

Wednesday’s numbers, which are tallied from both provincial and federal health authorities across the country, comes amid a total increase of more than 1,500 cases and 137 deaths from COVID-19.

As of April 29, a total of 19,685 people have recovered from the virus. Wednesday’s increase comes just a day after the country hit a new milestone in infections from the coronavirus, with total cases surpassing 50,000.

Several provinces — including Quebec and Ontario — have since made advances towards reopening their economies.

Quebec’s government said on Wednesday that it will begin easing travel restrictions between its regions next week amid new plans from the province to reopen.

Story continues below advertisement

To date, Quebec has experienced the brunt of Canada’s COVID-19 outbreak. The province recorded 837 new infections and 79 more deaths linked to the virus on Wednesday, bringing the provincial case and death totals to 26,594 and 1,762, respectively.

READ MORE: Quebec to gradually lift travel restrictions in some regions amid coronavirus pandemic

According to Deputy Premier Geneviève Guilbault, the province’s staggered plans to lift restrictions can be adjusted based on how their outbreak evolves over the next several weeks.

Ontario, on the other hand, reported its lowest single-day increase in virus cases in more than three weeks. Total cases of the virus in the province reached 15,728 Wednesday after an increase of 347 from the day prior.

The province’s official death toll rose to 996 after a total of 45 additional were reported on Wednesday. Over half of Ontario’s cases — 9,612 — have also recovered from the virus in the province.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

On Monday, Ontario’s government released a “roadmap” for a gradual reopening of its economy, but did not include any dates for its phases.

During his daily press briefing on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that while provincial reopenings were a step in the right direction, he stressed that some should only be lifting their restrictions at certain speeds.

Story continues below advertisement

“Every region, every province, every territory is facing a very different situation right now with different industries, different-sized cities, and different spread of COVID-19,” said Trudeau.

“That’s why we needed to make sure that the foundational elements were there, that we could all follow as Canadians, but recognize that different jurisdictions will act differently.”

Manitoba also announced a new phased approach to reopening its economy on Wednesday — a plan slated to begin on May 4.

“Today is good news, and it’s good news because of you,” said Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister.

The province confirmed one new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing its total positive and probable cases to 273.

British Columbia reported 34 new cases, bringing its provincial total to 2,087. A total of four deaths linked to the virus were also announced, pushing its death toll to 109.

More to come…

— With files from The Canadian Press, Kalina Lamframbroise and Gabby Rodrigues.