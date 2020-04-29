River levels to reach flood stage in 3 New Brunswick communities

Send this page to someone via email

Water levels in New Brunswick’s St. John River are forecast to reach, but not exceed, flood stage in three communities in the next week.

The New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization says river levels are expected to reach flood stage in Fredericton and Saint-Hilaire on Sunday and in Gagetown on Monday.

The organization is not anticipating widespread effects given the current forecast but says residents should be ready to respond if the situation changes.

People are being advised to keep watercraft off rivers and avoid the banks of waterways as they can become unstable.

Those in low-lying areas should have a plan to evacuate and be self-sufficient for at least 72 hours.

The relatively mild situation in the province so far this spring contrasts with the last two years, which saw record flooding that affected communities and closed roads.