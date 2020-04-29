Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Ottawa LRT shutting down for May maintenance, phase 2 extension work

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted April 29, 2020 4:37 pm
Both of Ottawa's O-Train lines will be closed for periods of time in May.
Both of Ottawa's O-Train lines will be closed for periods of time in May. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Ottawa’s Confederation Line is set to undergo maintenance work this coming weekend, while the Trillium Line is preparing for extended downtime amid work to expand the light-rail system farther south.

OC Transpo says the east-west LRT line will be closed from May 2-3 and May 9-13 to allow Rideau Transit Group (RTG), the consortium of builders tasked with building and maintaining the first phase of light rail in Ottawa, to complete much-needed repairs and improvements to the line.

READ MORE: OC Transpo confirms 3rd bus driver tests positive for coronavirus

The local transit agency says it’s using the dropoff in ridership related to the coronavirus pandemic as an opportunity to let RTG shut down the line for maintenance.

R1 replacement bus service will offset any disruptions to transit during the shutdowns.

Ottawa mayor says ‘buck stops’ with him on LRT issues
Ottawa mayor says ‘buck stops’ with him on LRT issues

Meanwhile, the north-south Trillium Line is set to close for two years while contractors work on extending the line farther south with a link to the airport as part of the Ottawa LRT’s second phase.

Story continues below advertisement

The last day of service on the Trillium Line will be Saturday, May 2, with replacement bus service starting on Sunday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

OC Transpo also said this week that another bus operator has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The driver in question worked routes 53 and 57 on April 21 and 22. Riders can check the full list of possibly affected trips here.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19OC TranspoOTtawa LRTOttawa COVID-19Ottawa CoronavirusOttawa light rail transitOttawa LRT issues
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.