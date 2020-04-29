Ottawa LRT shutting down for May maintenance, phase 2 extension work

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa’s Confederation Line is set to undergo maintenance work this coming weekend, while the Trillium Line is preparing for extended downtime amid work to expand the light-rail system farther south.

OC Transpo says the east-west LRT line will be closed from May 2-3 and May 9-13 to allow Rideau Transit Group (RTG), the consortium of builders tasked with building and maintaining the first phase of light rail in Ottawa, to complete much-needed repairs and improvements to the line.

The local transit agency says it’s using the dropoff in ridership related to the coronavirus pandemic as an opportunity to let RTG shut down the line for maintenance.

R1 replacement bus service will offset any disruptions to transit during the shutdowns.

Meanwhile, the north-south Trillium Line is set to close for two years while contractors work on extending the line farther south with a link to the airport as part of the Ottawa LRT’s second phase.

The last day of service on the Trillium Line will be Saturday, May 2, with replacement bus service starting on Sunday.

OC Transpo also said this week that another bus operator has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The driver in question worked routes 53 and 57 on April 21 and 22. Riders can check the full list of possibly affected trips here.