Crime

Cash, drugs, loaded firearm found after 3 men arrested in Vernon

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted April 29, 2020 1:44 pm
Police in Vernon say three men were arrested on Tuesday after a grey sedan fled after an officer on patrol tried pulling it over. Police say cash, drugs and a loaded firearm were found after a search of the area, including the vehicle.
Three North Okanagan men were arrested this week after fleeing from police.

According to Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, on Tuesday morning, at approximately 11:20 a.m., a patrol officer saw a grey sedan with no licence plates driving erratically in the area of 42nd Avenue and 35A Street.

Related News

READ MORE: Man arrested, search warrants for drug trafficking executed, say Vernon RCMP

Police say the vehicle had been the subject of several earlier complaints, and that it had failed to stop for another police vehicle in the area moments before.

This time, when the officer tried stopping the sedan, it fled the scene.

Police say the officer did not provide pursuit for public safety reasons.

READ MORE: Weapons, illicit drugs, stolen property seized from downtown residence, say Kelowna RCMP

Still, police say officers flooded the area, and with assistance from area residents and a police service dog, three men in their early 20s were apprehended.

Story continues below advertisement

A further search of the area, including the vehicle, located cash, drugs and a loaded firearm.

READ MORE: 2 police officers injured, blood-covered suspect arrested, say Vernon RCMP

One man was released without charge, while the other two were taken before a judge and released with conditions and a future court date for a number of serious charges.

RCMP say anyone with information about the incident that has yet to speak with police is asked to call the North Okanagan Traffic Services, in Falkland at 250-379-2164.

