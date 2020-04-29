Menu

Canada

New washroom facility at popular Kelowna transit exchange

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted April 29, 2020 12:31 pm
The new washroom facility is now open to the public.
The new washroom facility is now open to the public. Global News

The City of Kelowna’s newest washroom facility is open to the public, as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.

The 20-foot portable shipping container has been placed next to the Queensway Transit Exchange.

“With the number of businesses and other places closed, there’s not as many washroom amenities available,” said city spokesperson Lance Kayfish.

The facility has two washrooms and will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Two attendants will ensure physical distancing and cleanliness are maintained.

With the pandemic ongoing, the city was not sure if this was the right time to open the facility.

“Transit ridership is down, as is foot traffic in the downtown area,” Kayfish said. “But we also recognize that this is a good example of a proactive plan that can be put in place to actually assist with the current situation.”

The city will monitor demand to determine if a permanent facility is necessary.

