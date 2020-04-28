BCHL Warriors’ West Kelowna community night to raise funds for food bank by supporting local restaurants

Send this page to someone via email

The BCHL’s West Kelowna Warriors have partnered with the Central Okanagan Food Bank in order to help support the community during this time of crisis.

This Thursday, the Warriors franchise will host what’s being called “West Kelowna Community Night.”

The idea is to raise much needed funds for the food bank and, at the same time, support local restaurants.

“Our ownership wanted to help out the community in this difficult period of time,” said Warriors’ president Chris Laurie of the upcoming promotion.

So rather than asking the community to support the team, the team has stepped in to support the community.

“Earlier this month Global Roadway Maintenance did this initiative, so I reached out to them and said I would love to follow this up and they said that’s why [they] did it,” Laurie said.

On Tuesday, Laurie invited Global News for an impromptu takeout lunch at Kelly O’Bryans in West Kelowna to explain the details of the West Kelowna Community Night promotion.

“Any order of $30 or more from the 11 participating restaurants, the Warriors will donate $10 to the food bank,” Laurie explained.

With a such a large number of restaurants involved Laurie suggested everyone should be able to find a meal to suit their taste.

Pizza, pasta, pachos. . . whatever you choose Brad Shave the owner of West Kelowna’s Kelly O’Bryan’s wants you to know one thing.

“You are keeping people working and helping people that need it,” Shave said of the one night event.

You’ll also be enjoying some fine dining of your own and the only thing better than that is helping feed someone else.

That’s why Trevor Moss of the Central Okanagan Food Bank calls promotions like this a win-win-win.

“We are seeing people that would have never thought they would have to access the food bank,” Moss said.

“But they are, so your dollars are going to be spent wisely and the food that is being given is making a huge impact on those individuals and households,” Moss added.

All the money raised in West Kelowna will go directly to that community’s food bank.

“Just pick up the phone, support these 11 restaurants and our local businesses and the food bank,” Laurie said.

‘West Kelowna Community Night’ is set for April 30th, starting at 4pm and runs until restaurant’s close.