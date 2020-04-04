Menu

Coronavirus: Kelowna streamer playing video games to raise funds for Central Okanagan Food Bank

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted April 4, 2020 8:46 pm
Coronavirus: Kelowna streamer raises funds with video games
Dylan St.Onge is gaming for a cause. As video gamer and streamer St.Onge is turning to his subscribers to help him raise funds for the Central Okanagan Food Bank to help during the COVID-19 world pandemic.

Dylan St.Onge is gaming for a cause.

As video gamer and streamer St.Onge is turning to his subscribers to help him raise funds for the Central Okanagan Food Bank to help during the COVID-19 world pandemic.

“Gaming doesn’t really have anything to do with food but it is my platform where I can reach as many people as I can,” said St.Onge, Destination Gaming T.V.

“If I could pay for a week of food for a family that would make me happy.”

The streamer is going to be donating five cents for every like and share of his posts that feature him playing video games until the end of April.

“Five cents doesn’t seem like a lot but it could work up to a decent amount of money,” said St.Onge.

Since COVID-19 protocols are limiting social interaction, St.Onge is finding he has plenty of extra time to spend on his computer, and now it’s for a good cause.

