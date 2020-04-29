2 arrested in drug trafficking investigation in Port Hope: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two men face drug charges following an investigation by police in Port Hope.

As part of a drug trafficking investigation by the Port Hope Police Service, officers on Tuesday arrested two men police say were in possession of two grams of fentanyl and two grams of crack cocaine.

Police say Jeremy Donald King, 33, of Cobourg, and David Gritt, 37, of Oshawa were each charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Both men were released and are scheduled to make court appearances in Cobourg in late June, police said on Wednesday.

