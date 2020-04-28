Menu

Crime

4 charged after OPP seize drugs, rifle, $20,000 from Peterborough apartment, Lakefield home

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 28, 2020 12:52 pm
Updated April 28, 2020 12:54 pm
Four people face drug-related charges following a raid by Peterborough County OPP.
Four people face multiple drug-related charges following a raid of a home in Lakefield and an apartment building in Peterborough last week.

According to Peterborough County OPP, as part of an investigation, officers with the community street crime unit with assistance from the Peterborough Police Service’s emergency response team executed search warrants on April 23 at a residence on Coyle Street in Lakefield and an apartment building on Brock Street and a vehicle in Peterborough.

READ MORE: 5 arrested after Peterborough police seize drugs, loaded firearm from home

Police say investigators seized fentanyl, cocaine, oxycodone, clonazepam, drug paraphernalia, a sawed-off rifle, approximately $20,000 in cash and the vehicle.

Four people were arrested.

Police say Jessie McConkey, 35, Ian Morris, 31, and Tony Morris, 28, all of Selwyn Township, and Lynn Douglas, 54, of Peterborough, were each charged with multiple counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine and opioids) and one count each of possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

McConkey and Tony Morris were each additionally charged with careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition, unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm, tampering with a serial number of a firearm and two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

READ MORE: Police in Lindsay issue alert after responding to ‘cluster’ of suspected overdoses

Ian Morris and Tony Morris were held in custody for a bail hearing on April 24. McConkey and Douglas were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 25.

