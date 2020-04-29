Menu

Crime

Witness call leads to impaired driving charges against Stouffville man: Peterborough police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 29, 2020 8:40 am
Updated April 29, 2020 8:41 am
Peterborough police have charged a Stouffville, Ont., man with impaired driving.
Police in Peterborough say a call from a concerned citizen led to an impaired driving arrest in the parking lot of a Lansdowne Street West store on Tuesday morning.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, shortly after 11 a.m., a witness called claiming an intoxicated man was exiting a store and entering a vehicle in the parking lot.

Officers arrived at the scene and reportedly found the suspect vehicle still in the parking lot with its engine running and a lone occupant in the driver’s seat.

While speaking with the driver, police say officers detected an odour of alcohol coming from the driver’s breath. Police allege a subsequent breath test revealed the driver had more than three times the legal limit of alcohol in his system while operating a motor vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

Joshua Jay Malarczuk, 46, of Valley Road in Stouffville, Ont., was arrested and charged with operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus and operation while impaired by alcohol.

The accused was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 8.

