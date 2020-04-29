Head chef at Ontario winery victim in homicide investigation: owner

Send this page to someone via email

A murder involving a Prince Edward County winery’s head chef has led the owner of the restaurant to seek answers.

On April 2, Ontario Provincial Police arrested and charged Bryan David Callighan, 60, of Quinte West, with second-degree murder and indignity to a dead body in the death of Patrick Callighan.

READ MORE: 2nd person charged in Quinte West homicide investigation

This week, OPP announced charges for 67-year-old Christine Callighan, who is facing charges of accessory after the fact to murder and indignity to a dead body.

On Tuesday, OPP would not confirm or deny that Christine and Bryan are Patrick’s parents.

Now, Patrick’s old employer at Casa Dea Estates and Winery, Piero Di Pietrantonio, is seeking answers.

“Police called me and wanted to ask me questions,” said Di Pietrantonio. “The first thing I asked the police officer was, ‘is he deceased?’ and he wouldn’t answer my question.”

Due to a publication ban, OPP is not providing information with regards to this case, such as where Patrick’s body was found or how they believe he was murdered.

Police did say, however, the investigation began somewhere on Loyalist Parkway in Quinte West on March 30.

Di Pietrantonio told Global News that Patrick spent the last three summers working in Casa Dea’s kitchen, last year becoming the winery’s head chef.

“He did his job. He was highly reliable and dependable. That’s what I admired in him.” Tweet This

In the offseason, Patrick would take his culinary experience to kitchens across Ontario, such as Portabellas in Wellington, Ont., and La Roma in Ottawa, Ont., according to Di Pietrantonio.

The two only spoke on occasion during the offseason, but in early January, Di Pietrantonio sent Patrick an email to confirm he was returning to the winery this summer, although he received no reply.

“I was looking forward to having him back this summer. He was a hard-working employee and always had a positive attitude,” said Di Pietrantonio.

Police are asking anyone with information about the investigation to contact them at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

