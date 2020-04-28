Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged with sexual assault related to multiple downtown Ottawa incidents

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted April 28, 2020 4:21 pm
Ottawa police arrested a man in connection to a series of alleged sexual assaults in the downtown core in recent weeks.
Ottawa police arrested a man in connection to a series of alleged sexual assaults in the downtown core in recent weeks. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Nathalie Madore

An Ottawa man has been charged with sexual assault connected to a series of incidents in the downtown core over the past month.

Ottawa police arrested 38-year-old John Artunduaga-Gomez on Sunday after a woman was allegedly approached from behind and groped near the Library and Archives Canada building on Wellington Street.

Artunduaga-Gomez is being linked to three other incidents with similar circumstances in downtown Ottawa between March 23 and April 26.

READ MORE: Ottawa police arrest man locked in vestibule amid alleged break-in on McArthur Avenue

An Ottawa police spokesperson says previous incidents also occurred in the parks and trails around the 300 block of Wellington Street in the afternoons and early evenings.

The suspect is being held in police custody and is charged with four counts of sexual assault and one count of breaching a court order.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators believe there could be other unreported incidents related to the case, and ask anyone with information to call the Ottawa Police Service’s central criminal investigations unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5166.

OPP continue to seek information on Apsley resident Francis Harris missing for 48 years
OPP continue to seek information on Apsley resident Francis Harris missing for 48 years
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sexual AssaultOttawa PoliceOttawa Sexual AssaultDowntown ottawa crimedowntown Ottawa sexual assaultOttawa man gropingOttawa sex crime
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.