Man charged with sexual assault related to multiple downtown Ottawa incidents

An Ottawa man has been charged with sexual assault connected to a series of incidents in the downtown core over the past month.

Ottawa police arrested 38-year-old John Artunduaga-Gomez on Sunday after a woman was allegedly approached from behind and groped near the Library and Archives Canada building on Wellington Street.

Artunduaga-Gomez is being linked to three other incidents with similar circumstances in downtown Ottawa between March 23 and April 26.

An Ottawa police spokesperson says previous incidents also occurred in the parks and trails around the 300 block of Wellington Street in the afternoons and early evenings.

The suspect is being held in police custody and is charged with four counts of sexual assault and one count of breaching a court order.

Investigators believe there could be other unreported incidents related to the case, and ask anyone with information to call the Ottawa Police Service’s central criminal investigations unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5166.

