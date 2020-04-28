Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

2 men arrested, 17 vehicles seized, in GTA automotive fraud ring

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted April 28, 2020 1:00 pm
A Halton Regional Police photo shows one of 17 vehicles that were seized in an alleged automotive fraud ring.
A Halton Regional Police photo shows one of 17 vehicles that were seized in an alleged automotive fraud ring. Halton Regional Police

Halton Regional Police have arrested two men and seized 17 vehicles in connection with what they call an organized automotive fraud ring.

Police say they launched “Project Outbound” in January after two pickup trucks were allegedly obtained fraudulently from a dealership in Oakville.

The investigation uncovered that multiple vehicles were being fraudulently obtained by the suspects, who then tried to ship them out of Canada via the Port of Montreal to the Middle East and Eastern Europe.

READ MORE: Halton police warn of ‘phishing’ scam after receiving complaints

Police say the vehicles, valued at about $1.35 million, were purchased from various dealerships in the GTA, including Oakville, and were seized before they left Canada.

Officers raided three separate locations in Mississauga and arrested two men, and also seized electronics and $4,700 in Canadian currency.

Story continues below advertisement
Coronavirus fraudster warning
Coronavirus fraudster warning

Muhammed Khoshnaw, 59, of Mississauga, is charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime.

Mohammed Hussein, 29, of Mississauga, is charged with four counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more arrests and charges are expected.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FraudHalton Regional Policehalton policePort of Montrealfraud arrestsorganized automotive fraud ringProject Outbound
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.