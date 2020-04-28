2 men arrested, 17 vehicles seized, in GTA automotive fraud ring

Send this page to someone via email

Halton Regional Police have arrested two men and seized 17 vehicles in connection with what they call an organized automotive fraud ring.

Police say they launched “Project Outbound” in January after two pickup trucks were allegedly obtained fraudulently from a dealership in Oakville.

The investigation uncovered that multiple vehicles were being fraudulently obtained by the suspects, who then tried to ship them out of Canada via the Port of Montreal to the Middle East and Eastern Europe.

Police say the vehicles, valued at about $1.35 million, were purchased from various dealerships in the GTA, including Oakville, and were seized before they left Canada.

Officers raided three separate locations in Mississauga and arrested two men, and also seized electronics and $4,700 in Canadian currency.

Muhammed Khoshnaw, 59, of Mississauga, is charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime.

Mohammed Hussein, 29, of Mississauga, is charged with four counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more arrests and charges are expected.