Man shot in Winnipeg’s North End

A man is recovering in hospital following a shooting in Winnipeg’s North End.
Police were called to a report of shots fired in the 400 block of Aberdeen Avenue around 7:50 p.m. Monday.
Officers found a man in his 30s who had been shot in a nearby home in the 300 block of Alfred Avenue. He was rushed to hospital where he remains in stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.
