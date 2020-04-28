Menu

Man shot in Winnipeg’s North End

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 28, 2020 12:17 pm
Updated April 28, 2020 12:18 pm
Winnipeg Police cruiser car crime scene
A man in his 30s is recovering in hospital after a shooting in the North End Monday. Global News

A man is recovering in hospital following a shooting in Winnipeg’s North End.

Police were called to a report of shots fired in the 400 block of Aberdeen Avenue around 7:50 p.m. Monday.

Officers found a man in his 30s who had been shot in a nearby home in the 300 block of Alfred Avenue. He was rushed to hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

