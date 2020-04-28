Man shot in Winnipeg’s North End

Send this page to someone via email

A man is recovering in hospital following a shooting in Winnipeg’s North End.

Police were called to a report of shots fired in the 400 block of Aberdeen Avenue around 7:50 p.m. Monday.

Members of the Major Crimes Unit are investigating a shooting that occurred in the William Whyte area yesterday evening. A male in his 30's was transported to hospital and remains in stable condition. Media release: https://t.co/nznTgPS9K0 — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) April 28, 2020

Officers found a man in his 30s who had been shot in a nearby home in the 300 block of Alfred Avenue. He was rushed to hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

