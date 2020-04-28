Environment Canada issues special weather statement over wind off Lake Erie

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for areas off of Lake Erie ahead of gusting winds.
The national weather agency says onshore southeast winds of 40 to 60 km/h are expected to develop late Tuesday evening and last through to Wednesday before tapering off early Thursday.
The statements have been issued for Windsor-Essex; Chatham-Kent; Simcoe-Delhi-Norfolk; Niagara; Elgin; and Dunnville-Caledonia-Haldimand.
The weather agency is also forecasting mostly cloudy weather for the remainder of the workweek in southwestern Ontario.
