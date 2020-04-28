Menu

Canada

Margaret Trudeau reportedly hospitalized due to smoke inhalation

By Benson Cook Global News
Posted April 28, 2020 7:27 am
Firefighters battle a fire in a fifth-floor apartment in downtown Montreal that began the evening of April 27, 2020.
Firefighters battle a fire in a fifth-floor apartment in downtown Montreal that began the evening of April 27, 2020. TVA

Media reports have indicated Prime Minister Justin Trudeau‘s mother has been hospitalized following a small fire in a downtown Montreal apartment.

According to Radio-Canada and TVA, Margaret Trudeau is being treated for smoke inhalation and there is no danger to her life.

The fire reportedly first broke out on the terrace of a fifth-floor apartment in the building, located on Doctor Penfield and Atwater avenues.

Three families were evacuated from the building following the blaze, which required 70 firefighters to get under control. Damage was limited, however, to the apartment where the fire began.

It is not yet known what caused the fire.

— With files from the Canadian Press’s French-language service

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
