2 drivers clocked at 199 km/h on Highway 1 between Cochrane and Canmore, Alta.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, highways across the province have seen less traffic flow, but police said the open roads have also led to some significant traffic tickets.

Cochrane RCMP said it issued tickets Monday afternoon to two men for driving almost 100 km above the posted speed limit on Highway 1 between Cochrane and Canmore, Alta.

RCMP said the men were clocked driving at 199 km/h in a 110 km/h zone just after 1:30 p.m.

Both drivers, a 24-year-old man from Calgary and a 21-year-old man from High River, Alta., were charged with speeding and were issued a summons to attend Cochrane Provincial Court on Aug. 21.

In a news release Alberta RCMP Traffic Services Superintendent Gary Graham, said officers continue to patrol the highways amid the pandemic to ensure the roads are safe for all drivers.

“Even with COVID-19, Alberta integrated traffic officers continue to be on the look out for unsafe driving behaviours.

“We are committed to keeping Albertans safe during this pandemic and that includes on our highways.” Tweet This

Graham added that empty roads do not call for increased speeds and that residents should continue to obey traffic laws on all roads across the province.