Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

2 drivers clocked at 199 km/h on Highway 1 between Cochrane and Canmore, Alta.

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted April 27, 2020 7:01 pm
On April 27, two men were given speeding tickets and a summons to appear in court for speeding almost 100 km/h above the posted speed limit.
On April 27, two men were given speeding tickets and a summons to appear in court for speeding almost 100 km/h above the posted speed limit. File / Global News

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, highways across the province have seen less traffic flow, but police said the open roads have also led to some significant traffic tickets.

Cochrane RCMP said it issued tickets Monday afternoon to two men for driving almost 100 km above the posted speed limit on Highway 1 between Cochrane and Canmore, Alta.

Related News

READ MORE: Driver clocked at 200 km/h on Henday; Edmonton police ‘stepping up’ traffic enforcement

RCMP said the men were clocked driving at 199 km/h in a 110 km/h zone just after 1:30 p.m.

Both drivers, a 24-year-old man from Calgary and a 21-year-old man from High River, Alta., were charged with speeding and were issued a summons to attend Cochrane Provincial Court on Aug. 21.

In a news release Alberta RCMP Traffic Services Superintendent Gary Graham, said officers continue to patrol the highways amid the pandemic to ensure the roads are safe for all drivers.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Self-isolation speeders: Calgary police warn empty streets aren’t an invitation for lead-footed drivers

“Even with COVID-19, Alberta integrated traffic officers continue to be on the look out for unsafe driving behaviours.

“We are committed to keeping Albertans safe during this pandemic and that includes on our highways.”

Tweet This

Graham added that empty roads do not call for increased speeds and that residents should continue to obey traffic laws on all roads across the province.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Highway 1Cochrane RCMPAlberta Highway Speeding199 km/hCanmore speedingCochrane speedingCocrane RCMP speeding ticketCOVID-19 highway speedingHighway 1 199 km/hHighway 1 speeding ticketHighway 1 speeding ticketsRCMP summons
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.