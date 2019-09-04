Calgary driver clocked speeding at 219 km/h near Brooks facing charges

A young Calgary man has been charged with dangerous driving after police stopped him going nearly 220 km/h on Highway 1 near Brooks last week.

According to the RCMP, an officer conducting long weekend highway patrols at about 11 p.m. on Saturday saw two vehicles speeding down the highway heading west.

One of them was recorded driving 219 km/h by the officer’s radar and eventually stopped at the entrance to Brooks.

Along with the driver, two passengers were in the vehicle, including a youth, RCMP said on Thursday.

Investigators believe the driver was racing the other vehicle, which sped away from the scene and has yet to be found. Staff Sgt. Chris Zanidean said investigators are working to identify and find the driver of that other vehicle.

The 21-year-old Calgary man is facing a charge of dangerous driving under the Criminal Code and is set to appear in Brooks Provincial Court on Oct. 9. His identity has not been released as the charge hasn’t been officially sworn, RCMP said.

The traffic stop and charge marks the second incident involving a driver speeding over 200 km/h in the past few weeks.

Officers stopped a 20-year-old man in the same area on Aug. 10. He was clocked going 226 km/h before he was stopped.

The speed limit along that stretch of Highway 1 is 110 km/h.