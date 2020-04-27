Woman living ‘transient’ lifestyle reported missing: Saskatoon police

Send this page to someone via email

A 37-year-old woman is the subject of a missing person investigation by Saskatoon police.

Jacquelyn Lynette Hawkes last communicated with her family in December 2019, according to a police release.

Her family said they believe she may be in a vulnerable state.

Police said Hawkes is known to live a “transient” lifestyle on the Prairies, specifically between Sherwood Park, Alta., Saskatoon and Swan River, Man.

Hawkes is described as five foot nine and 140 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

She has a pierced lower lip and several tattoos, including a butterfly on her right arm, “Maddy” on her right wrist with a heart and star, “Madison” on her right hand, a cross, wings and a halo on her left arm, stars on her left wrist, and “Mama” on her left hand.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hawkes is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or their local police agency.