Coronavirus: Financially strapped pet owners in the Okanagan get help feeding animals

BC SPCA shelters in the Okanagan and Shuswap have partnered up with an animal food bank in Kelowna to help pet owners struggling financially due to the pandemic.

“This is a challenging time for many people and we recognize that as budgets get tighter, it may be harder to find money for pet food,” Sean Hogan, SPCA Kelowna branch manager told Global News. “It takes so many hands and hearts to come together for vulnerable animals and their families.”

The animal organization is asking for people to donate unopened dry and canned pet food and cat litter to any of its Okanagan and Shuswap shelters.

The donations will then be collected and transferred to the Animal Food Bank to be distributed to pet owners in need of assistance.

“During these uncertain times it’s more important than ever to keep families and their pets together,” Hogan said. “With more individuals impacted by illness, job loss and other challenges, the BC SPCA and the animal food bank are committed to making life easier for animals and their guardians.”

Click here to fill out the form to access the donated pet food.

You can also contact your local SPCA branch for pet food.